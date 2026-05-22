A weak low pressure system and an unstable air mass are affecting Cyprus, bringing unsettled conditions that are expected to persist into the start of next week.

Friday will begin with patches of increased low cloud, particularly along the coast, along with areas of light mist or fog. Conditions will gradually become partly cloudy, with cloud build-up from around midday expected to trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains, northern areas and inland.

Hail is possible in stronger thunderstorms.

Winds will initially blow from the southeast to southwest at light to moderate strength, 3 to 4 Beaufort, gradually shifting southwesterly to northwesterly by midday and strengthening to moderate, at times strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort. Seas will be slight to a little rough.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 29C inland, 25C along the southeast, east and northern coasts, 23C on the west and southwest coast, and 16C in the higher mountains.

Overnight, periods of increased low cloud are expected, with mist and fog likely to form in places later and into the early hours, particularly inland and in eastern areas.

Winds will initially remain southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort before easing and becoming generally variable at 2 to 3 Beaufort. Temperatures will fall to around 14C inland, 16C on the coast and 8C in the higher mountains.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy, with isolated showers initially affecting coastal areas. From midday onwards, more widespread local showers and thunderstorms are forecast, especially over the mountains and across the eastern half of the island, where conditions could become more intense. Hail is also expected in thunderstorms.

The unsettled pattern will continue on Sunday and Monday, with intervals of cloud and the chance of isolated morning showers, mainly in coastal areas. Later in the day, developing cloud is expected to bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, primarily over mountainous, inland and eastern districts.

Temperatures will drop on Saturday, particularly inland and in the mountains, and are expected to remain below seasonal averages through Monday.