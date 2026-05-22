By Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre

The future of small-scale fisheries in Cyprus took centre stage during the symposium ‘Science at the helm: insights for EU ocean policy’, organised by Oceana Europe in Limassol on 20 May.

The event brought together scientists, fishers, policymakers, and civil society representatives to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the future of European fisheries and ocean governance. Discussions focused on three thematic areas: rebuilding fish populations, promoting healthy ecosystems to support prosperous fisheries, and improving transparency within the EU seafood supply chain.

The symposium concluded with interventions by the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Dr Costas Kadis, and the Executive Director and Vice President of Oceana Europe, Ms Vera Coelho.

A key moment of the event was the official handover of the Joint Call to Action for the Future of Small-Scale Fisheries in Cyprus to Commissioner Kadis by the President of the Union of Small-Scale Coastal Fishers Cyprus, Mr Christodoulos Charalambous, together with the Executive Director of Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre, Mr Marios Papageorgiou.

The Joint Call to Action was developed through a collaboration between the Union of Small-Scale Coastal Fishers Cyprus and Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre and has been co-signed by several national and international organisations, including Oceana Europe, the Mediterranean Advisory Council, the Low Impact Fishers of Europe, AKTI Project and Research Centre, Seas At Risk, ClientEarth, and Blue Ventures.

The initiative highlights the urgent challenges facing the small-scale fisheries sector in Cyprus, including declining fish stocks, climate change impacts and non-indigenous species, increasing competition for marine space, rising operational costs, inadequate monitoring of recreational and illegal fishing activities, and the absence of a long-term national strategy for the sector.

According to the Joint Call to Action, small-scale fisheries remain essential for coastal communities, local economies, food security, and the cultural identity of Cyprus, yet continue to receive limited policy attention and institutional support.

The document calls for the development of a National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries in Cyprus, fair access to marine resources, stronger environmental resilience measures, meaningful participation of fishers in decision-making, improved fisheries governance, and better alignment between fisheries policies and the real needs of the sector.

Speaking at the event, representatives of the sector stressed that immediate action and political commitment are necessary to prevent the further decline of small-scale fisheries and to secure a sustainable and resilient future for coastal fishing communities in Cyprus.

The Joint Call to Action aims to open the pathway for constructive dialogue and cooperation between fishers, scientists, civil society organisations, and national and European authorities at a critical moment for the future of fisheries governance in Cyprus and the Mediterranean.