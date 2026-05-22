A yellow weather warning for severe thunderstorms and possible hail will come into effect across parts of Cyprus on Saturday, with forecasters warning that conditions could intensify from late morning through the afternoon.

The met office issued the warning on Friday, stating it will remain in force from 11am until 5pm on Saturday.

According to the forecast, the most severe conditions are expected in Nicosia, Troodos and Famagusta, where localised thunderstorms may bring intense rainfall and hail.

Saturday morning is expected to begin with generally cloudy conditions and isolated showers affecting coastal areas, particularly in Paphos, Limassol and Kyrenia.

As temperatures rise through midday, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to expand inland and across higher ground.

Temperatures are forecast to reach around 29C in Nicosia, 25C in Famagusta and Kyrenia, around 23C in Paphos and Limassol, and approximately 16C in Troodos.

During the night, increased cloud cover is expected to persist, with mist and fog likely to form in Nicosia and in Famagusta during the early hours of Sunday.

Rain is expected to continue into Sunday and Monday, with further isolated showers and thunderstorms forecast.

Temperatures are also expected to remain below seasonal averages through the beginning of next week following Saturday’s drop in daytime temperatures.