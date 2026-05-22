A fault in the refrigerated mortuary cabinets forced the Paphos morgue at the general hospital to close on Friday.

The morgue is expected to reopen on June 3 when repairs are concluded.

Okypy said the bodies already at the morgue have been moved to suitable facilities, while for new bodies the families will be advised to make arrangements with funeral homes.

In the case that families are unable to do so, the Paphos general hospital will undertake to find alternative facilities.

Okypy also said carrying out post mortems at a single reference centre, such as the Nicosia general hospital morgue was neither an obstacle to any procedure nor a burden.

In taking the decision for post mortems, Okypy said, best practices were taken into account.