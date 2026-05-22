The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) has announced a proposal writing workshop aimed at supporting applicants to its technology commercialisation funding call, scheduled to take place later this month.

The workshop will be held on May 29, 2026, between 10.30am and 12.30pm at the foundation’s premises.

It is designed to assist participants preparing submissions for the “Exploration of Industrial Application of Technology and Know-how” (CONCEPT/0326) call.

According to the foundation, the main objective of the session is to equip participants, particularly first-time applicants, with the necessary knowledge and skills to prepare strong proposals.

The training will include presentations and practical guidance intended to enhance understanding of proposal writing and improve the quality of submissions.

The event is targeted at individuals from research organisations, businesses, and other public and private sector bodies who have little or no prior experience in preparing proposals.

It is specifically aimed at those intending to apply to the CONCEPT/0326 call and seeking to strengthen their applications.

The workshop will be conducted in Greek and participation will be free of charge.

However, due to limited capacity, priority will be given to applicants submitting proposals for the first time, particularly those intending to act as project coordinators.

Preference will also be given to individuals who are not already serving as coordinators in projects funded under previous editions of the same programme.

The RIF stressed that attendance at a prior informational webinar is a mandatory prerequisite for participation in the workshop.

This webinar, which took place online on April 21, 2026, provided an overview of the call’s objectives and specific provisions, and a recording has been made available for interested applicants.

Registration for the workshop is open until May 24, 2026, at 1.00pm.

The foundation encouraged interested participants to complete the online registration process within the deadline to secure a place.

For further information, applicants may contact the RIF partner service centre by telephone or email, where additional guidance is available.