Nikos Anastasiou on Sunday evening resigned as Edek leader, with the party looking likely to lose all its seats in parliament after the day’s election.

He had taken over the party’s leadership in June last year following the surprise resignation of Marinos Sizopoulos, who had led the party for 11 years after facing criticism in the aftermath of what was seen then as a disappointing return of just five per cent of the vote at the 2024 European Parliament election.

A year on, Edek now looks set to win around three per cent of the vote, recording the party’s worst result in its 56-year history.

Anastasiou did not stand in this year’s election.

More to follow…