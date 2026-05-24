Voters in the Drosia area of Larnaca faced confusion and delays on Sunday after uncertainty over polling station allocations led to people being repeatedly redirected between voting centres.

Several voters reported arriving at one polling station only to be told they had to vote at another location, before later being sent back again or directed elsewhere.

The situation proved particularly difficult for elderly voters and people with mobility problems, some of whom were forced to move repeatedly between polling centres.

An elderly couple eventually left without casting their votes after spending a considerable amount of time being referred from one polling station to another.

The couple reportedly expressed disappointment over the situation before deciding to abandon their attempt to vote.