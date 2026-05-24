The data protection commission is reviewing complaints regarding election day SMS messages, as authorities examine whether campaign outreach complied with data protection rules during Sunday’s parliamentary vote.

Commissioner Maria Christofidou said voters received messages through SMS, Viber, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger from candidate MPs, remarking that such communications are not covered by the 48-hour pre-election restriction.

She said the issue under review concerns whether consent rules were respected.

She said complaints have been submitted and that the office will investigate whether the messages were sent only to individuals included in updated electoral lists and whether proper consent had been obtained, stating “if these messages were sent to people who have not given their consent, then there is a case of a violation of personal data”.

Christofidou said a full picture of the volume of complaints and messages is expected after the conclusion of the electoral process on Sunday, when data collection will be completed.

She added that supervisory checks are also being carried out at polling stations by officers from her office to ensure compliance with instructions on the handling of voter information.

These include requirements that voter lists contain only names, surnames and voter identification numbers without additional personal identifiers.

According to the commissioner, early inspections indicate that instructions have been followed, stating “so far there has been compliance with this directive”.