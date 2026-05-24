Elam leader Christos Christou called on the public to participate in the parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot at the Politiko village council office, Christou said, “today is the day when citizens have their say” and stressed that the outcome would determine both the strength of political parties and the future balance within parliament.

He said Elam was prepared to assume the responsibilities assigned to it by voters, declaring that the party was “ready to take responsibility” based on the mandate it receives from the electorate.

Referring to the stakes of the election, Christou argued that a stronger parliamentary presence for Elam would allow the party to pursue policy changes in areas where it disagrees with the current political approach.

He said the aim was to promote “more social and national policies” through a strengthened parliamentary group capable of exerting greater influence in the House.

Elam has been consistently projected to take third place in the elections which would place the party as kingmakers in the future parliament.