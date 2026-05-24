A high level of participation was recorded on Sunday from residents of the Maronite and Greek Cypriot communities of Kormakitis and Karpasia respectively, who travelled to Nicosia to vote at Kykkos High School.

Elderly voters arrived early in the day by bus and private transport, including the first group of 29 people from Kormakitis who reached the polling centre shortly after 10.30am, with a second bus expected later in the afternoon.

Many had travelled from the north to meet relatives before casting their ballots.

Among them was Suzana, 95, the oldest resident of Kormakitis, who arrived in a wheelchair and voted in both the parliamentary elections and the election of the Maronite community representative.

She said she has voted in every election she can remember, and describing participation as a duty she intends to continue.

Community members from Karpasia also took part, including a 79-year-old resident who arrived with her son.

She said she has remained in the village since birth and has never missed an election, while estimating that only around a dozen resettled residents remain in the area.

Maronite community leader Antonis Solomou said turnout among voters has remained consistently high across electoral cycles, with participation in some local elections reaching 97 per cent.

He said approximately 400 people now live in Kormakitis, including returning residents, and confirmed that four Maronite candidates are standing across different parties in the parliamentary election.

He said efforts are ongoing to encourage younger generations to return, adding that proposals are being discussed for incentive schemes to support resettlement in the villages.

Transport arrangements were organised throughout the day to bring voters to and from Nicosia.

Several elderly voters said they intend to remain in their villages despite their children living in the government-controlled areas.