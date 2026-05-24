Alma leader and former auditor-general, Odysseas Michaelides, called on members of the public to to determine “their own future” after casting his ballot on Sunday in Kokkinotrimithia, as smaller political parties appealed for political reform.

Michaelides voted at the 1st Primary School of Kokkinotrimithia accompanied by associates and parliamentary candidates from the Nicosia district.

Speaking after voting to reporters, the Alma boss said his movement had spent recent months presenting “comprehensive proposals” and argued that the decision now rested with the electorate.

He described election day as “dedicated to democracy” and urged citizens to participate in the process, stating that “their own future is being decided.”

Michaelides concluded his remarks with the phrase “the voice of the people, the wrath of God.”

Volt co-president Andromachi Sophocleous

Elsewhere, Volt co-president Andromachi Sophocleous said the elections represented “an important day, a day of responsibility and democracy” as she appealed for what she described as a new political environment.

Sophocleous said Volt had spent the last two and a half years working collectively on policy proposals and presenting “56 worthy candidates” reflecting the party’s political vision.

She argued that politics could become “cleaner, more honest, more humane and closer to the problems of everyday life of citizens” and said the party chose active participation rather than political disengagement.

Sophocleous also thanked candidates, supporters, press officers and election staff involved in the process before stressing that the outcome of the vote would be respected.

She called on citizens to participate actively and “choose a new way of life and political mentality.”

At the same time, Ecologists leader Stavros Papadouris appealed to voters to move beyond online criticism and take part directly in the democratic process after voting in Limassol.

Ecologists leader Stavros Papadouris casts his vote

Papadouris said he was pleased that “despite all the toxicity we had in this election campaign, things have reached a positive conclusion regarding the process.”

“I call on people to take advantage of this right they have today,” he said.

“We have had enough of criticism through various accounts, now is the time for everyone to stand up and activate this right.”

He also expressed hope that Cyprus would “mature and modernise to the point it deserves in the world”.