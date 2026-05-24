Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk made short work of Oksana Selekhmeteva with a 6-2 6-3 win in the first round of the French Open on Sunday and said she was proud of how she remained focused even as the effects of the war in her country hit closer to home.

The 23-year-old Rouen and Madrid champion extended her winning streak on clay this season to 12 matches but said the result was overshadowed by news of a missile strike near her parents’ home in Ukraine earlier on Sunday.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself today,” an emotional Kostyuk said during her on-court interview.

“I think it was one of the most difficult matches of my career. This morning, 100 metres away from my parents’ house, a missile destroyed a building. It was a very difficult morning for me.

“I didn’t know how this match would turn out. I didn’t know how I’d handle it.”

Kostyuk has been among the most vocal opponents of the war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The 15th seed’s opponent Selekhmeteva was born in Russia but switched allegiance to Spain ahead of Roland Garros.