Nationwide turnout reached 32.3 per cent by midday, with remarkably higher participation than the 26 per cent recorded at the same point in the 2021 parliamentary elections, according to chief returning officer Elikkos Elia.

The polls in the 1,212 polling stations operating in Cyprus as well as in Athens and Thessaloniki temporarily closed at noon and voting resumed at 1pm.

Nicosia led with 36.1 per cent followed by Famagusta 33.7 per cent, Larnaca 33.2 per cent, and Paphos 32.2 per cent, while Limassol recorded 26.5 per cent and overseas voting stood at 19.1 per cent.

In Nicosia the increase was the most pronounced compared to 2021 when turnout stood at 23.4 per cent while Limassol remained comparatively lower despite a marginal rise from 25.1 per cent.

Famagusta and Larnaca also showed steady gains compared to previous cycles, tracking closer to presidential election levels than the 2021 baseline.

Chief returning officer Elikos Elia said polling stations opened without disruption and continued to operate normally throughout the morning with more than 2000 police officers deployed.

He said “polling stations are operating normally, and voter participation is developing steadily across all districts” adding that the system was functioning without widespread technical issues.

He further confirmed that the Digital Citizen platform was operating as expected with only isolated complaints reported.

The Brussels ballot box is unique in that it covers all six electoral districts of Cyprus – Nicosia, Famagusta, Limassol, Larnaca, Kyrenia and Paphos

Voting abroad continued in Brussels where officials recorded a 20 per cent turnout among 583 registered voters by midday, with the polling station covering all six districts of Cyprus and operating under a centralised counting structure.

The election service also reported minor procedural issues including complaints about SMS messages and social media postings, which are being examined in consultation with the Data protection commissioner.

Authorities said these incidents did not affect the overall conduct of voting.

Elia said it was premature to draw firm conclusions on the higher turnout, particularly in Nicosia, remarking that comparisons with 2021 were affected by the pandemic and associated voting constraints.

He also pointed to the possibility that some of the 2021 electorate now resides permanently abroad and may not have been fully represented in that cycle’s turnout patterns.

Elia affirmed that said final participation figures will continue to be updated through the afternoon as polling stations reopen and voting proceeds until closing time, with results expected after the completion of the nationwide count after 6pm.