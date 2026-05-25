Elam leader Christos Christou on Sunday night said that a “greater responsibility” has now been placed on him and his party “for the future of Cypriot Hellenism” after doubling its number of seats in parliament from four to eight at the day’s parliamentary election.

“We are addressing the public so that they know that serious work begins tomorrow. We have achieved a significant, huge victory. Elam has doubled its number of seats in parliament. We perceive that a greater responsibility now falls on us for the future of Cypriot Hellenism in the next five years,” he said.

He added that “our promise is that we will work hard to justify the choice” of those who voted for his party.

“From now on, everyone should be sure that from our side, what we proclaim, what we advocate, and what we defend, we will defend with greater zeal. Elam’s principles remain unchanged; social justice and the preservation of our religious and national identity are the main mission,” he said.

Asked whether a better-than-expected result for Disy may have deprived Elam of a better result, given that his party underperformed its pre-election polling, he said that this was “possible”, but stressed that his party “achieved the biggest and most significant victory”.

“We have, as I said before, doubled our number of seats – something no other party has achieved,” he said.