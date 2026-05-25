Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides warned on Monday that new tobacco and nicotine products are targeting young people through social media, flavourings and attractive packaging.

Speaking ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Sunday, the minister said smoking remained a major public health challenge despite progress in recent years.

“This year’s message highlights a particularly worrying reality,” he said, referring to the World Health Organisation campaign theme, Unmasking the Appeal – Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction.

He said tobacco companies were increasingly promoting products as fashionable or less harmful to attract a new generation of nicotine users.

Flavourings, colourful packaging and online promotion reduce the perception of risk among children and adolescents and undermine international anti-smoking efforts.

He said the ministry remained committed to strengthening prevention policies, raising awareness and enforcing anti-smoking legislation.

The government would also continue campaigns aimed at creating a safer and healthier environment for the public, he added.

Charalambides emphasised that safeguarding public health is not just the state’s duty and urged collaboration among families, schools, health professionals and young people.

He said that young people should resist viewing smoking and nicotine addiction as desirable or socially acceptable.

Charalambides expressed gratitude to ministry officials, health professionals and organisations involved in anti-smoking initiatives for their ongoing contributions to public health awareness and prevention.

He noted that their efforts have increased awareness of citizens’ rights to a clean and healthy environment.

World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, aims to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use and nicotine addiction.