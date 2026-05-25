Two defendants accused in the Pyla torture case appeared before the Larnaca permanent criminal court on Monday, with one alleging abusive prosecution and the other challenging his continued detention.

The case concerns allegations of torture, abduction and organised criminal activity regarding incidents in Larnaca during the summer of 2025.

The two accused, aged 48 and 27, face 16 joint charges connected to the investigation.

During proceedings, the 48-year-old requested additional time to raise what his defence described as an issue of “abusive prosecution”, arguing he was being prosecuted in two separate cases based on the same testimony.

The court scheduled further proceedings regarding that application for June 4.

The 27-year-old separately objected to his detention.

The court set this Wednesday to examine the issue.

The charges against both men include conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in a criminal organisation, kidnapping, grievous bodily harm, assault, threats and degrading treatment.

They also face charges involving the unlawful possession and transfer of a firearm.

The case forms part of a wider police investigation into alleged organised criminal activity connected to violent incidents in Larnaca.

Authorities allege that several victims were abducted and subjected to assaults at a property in Pyla.

Prosecutors previously told the court that investigators recovered video material and digital evidence during the inquiry.

Police said the 48-year-old was arrested on February 6 while already being held in connection with a separate investigation into a shooting and fight that took place in Larnaca on January 17.

During searches linked to the investigation, officers reportedly recovered documents and other material for scientific examination from a property associated with the suspect.

Authorities said six victims have been identified in the case.

They include three Cypriot nationals, one Indian national and one Arab national, while a sixth individual believed to be a European national who has not yet been identified.

According to investigators, some of the victims are currently outside Cyprus.

Police also confirmed that another suspect remains wanted under a court-issued arrest warrant in relation to the case.

Investigators are continuing efforts to identify additional individuals allegedly involved in incidents captured in the video evidence.