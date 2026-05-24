Disy will be the largest party in the new parliament, according to the exit poll, while Elam, as pre-election polls predicted, will rise to third place, displacing Diko, which had finished in third place in every parliamentary election since it came second in 1985.

Akel have been forecast to place in second for the fourth parliamentary election running, though both of Cyprus’ “big two” parties are expected to see their respective shares of the vote fall compared to five years ago, with Disy now expected to win between 22.5 and 25.5 per cent of the vote and Akel forecast to win between 21 and 24 per cent.

Elam, meanwhile, are expected to win between 10.5 and 12.5 per cent of the vote, while Diko are expected to win between eight and 10 per cent of the vote – the worst result in the party’s history.

Direct Democracy Cyprus, led by social media influencer Fidias Panayiotou, the surprise package of the 2024 European Parliamentary election, are only expected to win between 5.5 and 7.5 per cent of the vote.

In sixth place is former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides’ Alma, forecast to win between 4.5 and 5.5 per cent of the vote, while both Volt and Edek are expected to win between three and four per cent of the vote, with both therefore teetering on the precipice of the possibility of not winning any seats at all.

The Ecologists’ Movement, Dipa, and the Hunters’ Movement have both been forecast to win between just two and three per cent of the vote, with all three therefore looking unlikely to return any members to the House.