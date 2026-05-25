The Mercedes-Benz Tournament was held with great success recently at Limassol Greens, bringing together 108 golfers from Cyprus and abroad, along with a large number of visitors who attended the resort to watch the event first-hand. Interest was strong from the outset, with the tournament selling out in less than 24 hours, underlining its appeal as one of the most prominent golf events in Cyprus.

The event was held as part of Limassol Greens’ strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the resort’s Official Automotive Partner, with the contribution of CiC Mercedes-Benz, and attracted golfers from both Cyprus and abroad, with several participants travelling specifically for the event.

This highlighted the tournament’s international character and further enhanced its prestige. Set within a high-level sporting and social setting, the Mercedes-Benz Tournament delivered a well-rounded experience that combined the competitive element with the lifestyle environment of Limassol Greens.

The tournament took place under demanding conditions, with strong winds that significantly increased the difficulty and tested the players’ precision, technique and concentration. The intensity of the competition remained high throughout the day, adding even greater value to the final results.

The Hole in One challenge also generated particular interest, although no winner emerged.

The winners of the tournament were as follows:

Nearest to the pin

Johan Jonsson, Hole 5

Hlif Horgeirsdottir, Hole 11

Juniors winners

Adam Karlsson, 15 years old

Category 2

Men’s Winner: Roberto Causio

Men’s Runner-Up: Boris Zilbermints

Ladies Winner: Alison Townley

Ladies Runner-Up: Maro Kazepi

Category 1

Men’s Winner: Vaios Spyrou

Men’s Runner-Up: Alexei Isaev

Ladies Winner: Isabel Stone

Ladies Runner-Up: Gosia Ballantyne

Overall winner

Yiannos Mouzouris

The successful staging of the Mercedes-Benz Tournament further strengthens Limassol Greens’ position as a destination for high-calibre sporting and lifestyle experiences with international appeal. At the same time, it highlights the strength of its partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which adds further value to the overall experience the resort offers to residents, members and visitors.

About Limassol Greens

Limassol Greens is Cyprus’ premier lifestyle and golf resort, offering a unique blend of contemporary residences, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a full suite of leisure, wellness and dining facilities. Designed around nature and connectivity, it delivers a refined living experience in one of the island’s most sought-after locations.