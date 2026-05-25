The Lexus TZ represents Lexus’ latest major step into premium electric mobility, introducing a fully electric six-seat SUV designed to deliver exceptional comfort, advanced technology and a new travel experience. The new model embodies the Japanese automaker’s latest philosophy around the concept of the “Driving Lounge”, transforming the cabin into a space of relaxation and tranquillity for both driver and passengers.

Measuring 5.10 metres in length with a 3.05-metre wheelbase, the TZ sits at the top of Lexus’s electric SUV range. Its specially developed electric platform has enabled engineers to create an exceptionally spacious interior featuring three rows of seats and genuine comfort for six adult occupants. The second row incorporates independent captain’s chairs, while the low positioning of the battery beneath the floor improves both the centre of gravity and the available cabin space.

Lexus has placed particular emphasis on ride quality and cabin quiet. The TZ features extensive use of sound-insulating materials, thicker glass and specially designed mirrors to reduce aerodynamic noise. The result is one of the most quiet SUVs the company has ever produced, further enhancing the model’s luxurious character.

In terms of design, the new TZ follows Lexus’ “Provocative Simplicity” philosophy, combining clean surfaces with a strong SUV presence. Its aerodynamic lines and body details contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.27, an especially low figure for an SUV of this size.

Inside, technology meets minimalism. The new LexusConnect system with a 14-inch display is based on the new Arene software platform and works alongside a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Responsive Hidden Switch design integrates controls that appear only when the user moves a hand close to the dashboard surface, preserving a clean and contemporary aesthetic. The premium 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system delivers a three-dimensional audio experience, while the Smart Digital Key+ allows a smartphone or smartwatch to function as a digital key.

The electric powertrain uses two eAxles producing a combined output of 408 bhp, with torque distributed through the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system. Acceleration from 0-62 mph is completed in 5.4 seconds, while the large 95.8 kWh battery provides a driving range of up to 329 miles. DC charging at up to 150 kW enables charging from 10-80 per cent in approximately 35 minutes.

Lexus has also extensively refined the TZ’s dynamic performance. Dynamic Rear Steering allows the rear wheels to turn by up to four degrees, improving both agility in the city and stability at higher speeds. At the same time, the “Comfort” mode adjusts the all-wheel-drive system, brakes and suspension to reduce body roll and further enhance passenger comfort.

With the new TZ, Lexus places the emphasis not only on performance or technology, but on the overall driving experience, creating a car that serves as a space for relaxation, luxury and modern digital connectivity.

Interested parties can visit the official Lexus TZ page and sign up to receive the latest news, updates and further information about the new model ahead of everyone else: Lexus TZ World Premiere.