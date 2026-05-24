A 105-year-old voter in Tala, Paphos, cast her ballot on Sunday, continuing a lifelong pattern of electoral participation that began more than six decades ago.

She is widely regarded as the oldest voter in the Paphos district and has remained active in every election cycle.

Argyri Achillea, who lives in Tala, arrived at the polling station with her wider extended family.

Speaking to reporters, she recalled that she had “voted many times in the past” and recalled that her first experience of elections dated back to the 1959 presidential election contested between Archbishop Makarios and Ioannis Clerides.

is the mother of eight children, five sons and three daughters, and today has 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Achillea spent much of her life working in agriculture, including seasonal labour in carob fields, while also running a small cafe in Tala.

She is also related to the British Cypriot musician formerly known as Cat Stevens, now Yusuf Islam, through her mother’s side of the family.