The National Guard on Monday said that for the next month, it will carry out work in a minefield between the Larnaca suburb of Aradippou and the village of Troulloi.

Work will be carried out, it said, between 7am and 11am every day from Tuesday until June 26, with the road linking Aradippou and the Troulloi livestock farming zone set to be closed while operations are ongoing.

As such, the National Guard advised motorists to “avoid using this specific route during the hours when the work will be carried out, to avoid inconvenience and for safety reasons”.