Two people were arrested overnight during coordinated operations carried out in urban areas, the police said on Monday.

One of the arrests involved offences including assaulting a police officer.

The operations included targeted patrols and inspections at key locations across several areas.

During the checks, the police stopped and checked 347 drivers and 103 passengers.

They also carried out 30 inspections of buildings.

Traffic enforcement operations led to 215 tickets issued for various offences.

Speeding accounted for most of the offences recorded, with 102 drivers reported for exceeding the speed limit. The police also seized six vehicles during the operations.

A total of 60 alcohol tests were conducted, leading to four people falling foul of the rules, while two drivers tested positive in preliminary drug tests.