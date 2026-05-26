Almost 15 per cent of the Cyprus population – 14.9 per cent – were at risk of poverty in 2025, ranking the island below the European Union average of 16.4 per cent, Eurostat data published on Tuesday showed.

This corresponds to around 72 million people on an EU level, with figures rising by 0.1 per cent since the last survey in 2024.

The countries recording the highest at risk of poverty rates included Romania (18.4 per cent), Malta (16.9 per cent) and France (16.3 per cent).

The lowest levels were recorded in Denmark (11.8 per cent), Belgium (10.9 per cent) and the Czech Republic (9.6 per cent).

According to Eurostat, those at risk of poverty are considered to have a disposable income below 60 per cent of the national median disposable income.

While the indicator does not measure wealth or poverty, it demonstrates how low income earners compare to other residents.