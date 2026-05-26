Local government reform moved forward on Tuesday with the signing of a memorandum establishing new unified plans for municipalities towards modernising and standardising public sector roles.

Following the agreement’s signing at Nicosia municipality, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said the framework represents “a large and difficult undertaking” developed through consultation and aimed at strengthening organisational capacity across municipalities.

He said the plans introduce “a modern, clear and unified framework” defining qualifications, duties and responsibilities for each post, with the aim of improving transparency, equal treatment and personnel planning across the sector.

Vyras added that the reform strengthens administrative coherence while adapting municipal structures to the demands of the new local government system, adding that further flexibility would still be required in staffing decisions to meet local needs.

Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos said the agreement concluded “a long, demanding and particularly important collective effort” lasting around two years.

He said the new system creates, “for the first time, a single reference framework for corresponding positions in all municipalities”, with unified job descriptions and clearly defined responsibilities.

Trade union representatives also welcomed the agreement, with SEK’s Andreas Ilias describing social dialogue as “a wealth for the country” when it produces outcomes for workers.

Sidikek-Peo secretary-general Nikos Gregoriou said the plans strengthen local government by creating “a common and controlled operating framework”.