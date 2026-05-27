On June 4, 2026, SCALE, the award-winning restaurant in Nicosia, opens the first chapter of a new gastronomic experience, introducing SCALE Chapters to the public. A series of culinary narratives that change seasonally, inviting guests on a journey that unfolds gradually. Each Chapter will have its own identity, its own gastronomic direction and its own cultural reference point, transforming every visit to SCALE into a unique experience.

The first Chapter is about to be unveiled, bringing with it a Mediterranean breeze and a charm that needs no introduction. Somewhere between a glass of wine before dinner, aromas that enchant you before they even reach the table and flavours you think you know… until you savour them in an entirely new way.

Behind the new concept, SCALE retains its strong gastronomic foundations, design-led atmosphere and creative identity, with resident chef Athinagoras Kostakos remaining a central figure in the restaurant’s philosophy.

June 4, 2026 therefore marks the beginning of a journey that will transform, return, reinvent itself and continually offer guests new reasons to discover SCALE all over again.

Because at SCALE, every Chapter will be a new experience. And the first is coming soon!

SCALE. Where the world stops by.