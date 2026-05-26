Shots were fired at two vehicles outside a holiday home in a Larnaca district village on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported around 11.30am on Monday by a 32-year-old man who had stayed overnight with his wife in the area.

Police and the Larnaca Criminal Investigation Department confirmed the vehicles were hit multiple times, likely overnight.

The owner found bullet holes in both vehicles and suspected gunfire.

Police cordoned the area off while investigations were ongoing.