Petrolina plays dynamic role in Doers Summit Limassol 2026 as Silver Partner

Petrolina participated dynamically as a Silver Partner at Doers Summit 2026, alongside its e-mobility brand pcharge and the Lefkaritis Group brands Petrolina Solar and Petrolina Electric, showcasing the Group’s continuous evolution into a modern and diversified energy organisation focused on innovation, sustainable development and the energy transition.

Doers Summit, which took place over May 21–22, 2026 at Kolla Factory in Limassol, is considered one of Cyprus’ leading events for innovation, entrepreneurship and technology.

As part of the summit, Petrolina executives participated in thematic panel discussions. The first discussion, titled “Powering Across Generations”, featured Dinos Lefkaritis Jr., Supply & Shipping Operations, Head of E-Mobility and Business Development at Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd (PHL) and Director of eWise Cyprus, Charis Ioannou, Operations Assistant Manager at PHL, Head of Technical Operations at pcharge and Director of eWise Cyprus, as well as Takis Lefkaritis, General Manager of Petrolina Electric Ltd.

The discussion focused on the evolution of the Lefkaritis Group into a modern energy organisation, with emphasis on renewable energy sources, electricity supply, e-mobility, smart technologies, digital customer experience and sustainable infrastructure. At the same time, it highlighted the combination of the Group’s longstanding experience with a new generation of leadership, innovation and digital transformation, actively contributing to Cyprus’ energy transition and accelerating the adoption of e-mobility.

The second discussion, titled “Reinventing Giants”, featured Andria Eleftheriou, Marketing & Media Executive at PHL, and focused on the strategic initiatives implemented by established companies to continue innovating while maintaining the trust and reliability that established their market presence. The discussion highlighted topics such as digital transformation, adaptability and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, customer experience and modern business operations.