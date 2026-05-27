The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has strengthened its institutional links with the real estate sector, following the integration of the Cyprus association of scientific appraisers and real estate consultants into its ranks.

The move is expected to bolster the sector’s representation within Cyprus’ wider business community, while also supporting efforts to further develop the country’s real estate appraisal profession.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, a meeting was held on May 27, between the leadership of Keve and the association, during which the two sides discussed the sector’s prospects, priorities and main challenges.

The discussion focused, among other things, on the need to upgrade the services provided by real estate appraisers, strengthen professional training, and help shape a modern and reliable framework for the operation of Cyprus’ real estate market.

At the same time, the meeting laid the groundwork for closer cooperation between the two organisations, with both sides aiming to promote the professional interests of real estate appraisers through coordinated action.

The association, as the organised body representing real estate appraisers, is expected to work with Keve to support the sector’s further development and strengthen its connection with the broader business community.

The two organisations said they aspire to play a more active role in the future of the sector, through joint initiatives, coordinated actions and a stronger institutional voice for real estate appraisal professionals in Cyprus.