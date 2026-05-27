A new PET/CT service was launched on Wednesday at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre aimed at improving cancer diagnosis and treatment monitoring.

The centre said the system is the most advanced PET/CT technology currently available in Cyprus and marks a significant upgrade in the level of care offered to patients.

PET/CT combines positron emission tomography (PET), which detects cell metabolic activity, with computed tomography (CT), providing detailed anatomical images.

This technology helps doctors accurately identify cancer areas, assess treatment responses and create personalised treatment plans.

General manager Panos Ergatoudes called the PET/CT scan “an important development” in expanding patient care services.

He noted that advanced diagnostic technology boosts the centre’s ability to meet patient and medical community needs swiftly and accurately.

This initiative aligns with the centre’s mission to offer comprehensive, high-quality, patient-centred oncology care in Cyprus.

The oncology centre credited an anonymous donor for funding the construction of the Cyclotron Unit and the PET/CT system, calling it a significant contribution to cancer care and public health in Cyprus.

The PET/CT unit is expected to be fully integrated into the centre’s oncology services soon.