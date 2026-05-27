A 45-year-old woman was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday by the Limassol permanent criminal court for defrauding displaced property owners, while a 53-year-old received a 12-month prison sentence in the same case.

The court found that the two women had extracted more than €320,000 from victims through false promises relating to compensation claims and the sale of properties in the north, mainly in the Famagusta district.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to 16 charges, including 12 counts of obtaining money by false representation and four counts related to money laundering.

The offences were committed between 2023 and 2025.

The criminal court imposed a three-year sentence on charges connected to obtaining proceeds from illegal activities and a six-year sentence for money laundering offences, with the penalties to run concurrently from the date of detention.

The 53-year-old admitted two fraud-related charges and was sentenced to 12 months in prison without suspension.

According to the court, the 45-year-old acted in a “systematic and methodical” manner, convincing victims that she was working in their interests while presenting what the judges described as “false and fabricated scenarios” to gain their trust.

The court said the defendant claimed to be a lawyer with connections in the north and persuaded complainants to pay money for alleged property assessments, procedural expenses and compensation applications.

Victims were told they could secure compensation through a so-called “compensation commission” or complete sales of properties in the north.

The complainants, numbering more than 20 and many of them related to one another, said that payments were made either in cash or through the Revolut platform for supposed legal and administrative costs.

The court also referred to the “exploitation of trust” and the “strong element of deceit” demonstrated during the offences.

The 53-year-old was accused of presenting herself as having contacts with a Greek Cypriot investor interested in purchasing properties in the north.

The court heard that she personally obtained close to €4,000.

In sentencing the second defendant, the court took into account her admission of guilt, apology and expression of remorse.

It also considered that she had already repaid €1,500 and had stated her intention to return the remaining €2,500 after her release from prison.