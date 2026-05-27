The Paphos diocese is entering a new era following the election of its new bishop, Archbishop Gregorios said on Wednesday.

Archimandrite Gregorios Ioannides was on Tuesday selected as the new bishop of Paphos by the Holy Synod.

The position had been vacant since May 2025 after former bishop Tychikos was removed from office, with Archbishop Gregorios serving as caretaker ever since.

When asked about the new bishop getting 11 of its 16 votes, he told CyBC radio that the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus had understood that what had happened in Paphos was not the result of impulsive actions, but a situation that needed to be corrected for the good of the wider Church.

He claimed that behind the events was a “clique” in Thessaloniki which had influenced developments, adding that there had been ties with the former bishop even before his election.

The archbishop also described as “tragic situations” the former bishop’s public claims regarding an appearance of the Apostle Paul.

Former Paphos bishop Tychikos on Monday accused Archbishop Gregorios and former Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos of conspiring against him.

He also claimed the disciplinary process which led to his removal from office was unfair and predetermined.

Asked whether there had ever been plans to create a new diocese in Soli, Archbishop Gregorios said the issue had never been raised. He added that the only proposal discussed had been for the former bishop to remain in position with specific responsibilities.

Referring to the issues facing the new bishop, the archbishop pointed to the matter of the public garden and the bishopric’s church, expressing confidence that a solution would be found in cooperation with local authorities.

He also rejected allegations of financial misconduct, saying oversight mechanisms are in place and that anyone making named accusations should present evidence before the courts.

On the Cyprus problem, Archbishop Gregorios said the objective remained the liberation of the island and the full restoration to Cypriots of the rights enjoyed by all European citizens, including freedom of movement and settlement.

He also repeated his position that models such as a bizonal, bicommunal federation or a two-state solution would lead to what he described as “national euthanasia”.

The formal announcement of Gregorios as new Paphos bishop will take place on June 10. His ordainment and enthronement will take place on June 11.