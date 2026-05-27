A total of €24,800 was reported lost by a Nicosia woman who said she had been the victim of online fraud and extortion, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday and is being investigated by the financial crime unit of the Nicosia CID.

The complainant told police she received a phone call on May 19 from individuals claiming that her account on an online payment platform, as well as her bank account, had been hacked.

The callers reportedly told the woman they needed her online banking passwords to prevent unauthorised access to her accounts.

She handed over the information, allowing the suspects to gain access to her bank account and transfer €24,800.

Authorities warned the public never to disclose personal information, banking details or passwords to anyone over the phone or online.

Police also urged citizens to verify any suspicious calls or messages through official communication channels before taking any action.

They stressed that banks and online platforms do not ask customers to reveal passwords or security details by telephone.