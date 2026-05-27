IKEA has contributed to the mission of SPAVO, the Association for the Prevention and Combating of Domestic Violence, having completed a key upgrade to the NGO’s Paphos shelter.

In this way, IKEA is continuing its ongoing social contribution initiatives with meaningful impact, standing by women and children in need of a safe and supportive environment.

In April 2026, IKEA completed the full renovation of the kitchen at the NGO’s shelter in Paphos, creating a modern, functional and welcoming space for all residents.

With respect for the organisation’s work and recognising the importance of the home as a place of care and security, IKEA undertook the creation of a new kitchen, fully tailored to the needs of those living at the shelter, ensuring a better quality of daily life.

This initiative forms part of IKEA’s ongoing commitment to contributing actively and meaningfully to improving people’s lives by supporting organisations that carry out important social work.

For IKEA, creating beautiful and functional spaces is not only about aesthetics, but also about providing the sense of comfort, security and warmth that every individual deserves to experience.

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