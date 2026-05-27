THEMIS PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD announces that it will be holding electronic auctions throughout June via the e-auctions platform, covering all districts of Cyprus.

A total of more than 180 plots of land will be offered for sale, with prices starting from €1,000, presenting unique investment opportunities in residential, agricultural and livestock farming land parcels.

The e-auction schedule by district has been arranged as follows:

Nicosia: June 2-8, 20206

June 2-8, 20206 Limassol: June 9-15, 20206

June 9-15, 20206 Paphos: June 16-19, 20206

June 16-19, 20206 Larnaca: June 22-25, 20206

June 22-25, 20206 Famagusta: June 26, 20206

The properties on offer represent promising development opportunities, as they are suitable for agricultural and livestock farming activities, as well as residential development.

Indicative available plots are presented below:

Nicosia District

The properties concern five land plots located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Kampos, in the Nicosia district, and fall within the Z1 Protection Planning Zone. Plots 0/5343, 0/5319, and 0/5989 are situated approximately 4 km north of the village centre and around 1,600 metres southwest of the road leading to Pano Pyrgos, while plot 0/6354 is located approximately 800 metres north of the village centre and 200 metres west of a paved road. Plot 0/6144 is situated within the village itself, close to essential services such as electricity and water supply.

The properties have a total land area of 2,936 sq.m, and the zoning regulations allow for a building density and coverage ratio of 6 per cent, with permission for the construction of up to two storeys and a maximum permitted height of 8.30 metres.

The property concerns an agricultural land parcel located in the “Makrykampos” area of the community of Klirou, Nicosia district, approximately 3 km south of the village centre and 1.4 km east of the Klirou – Kalo Chorio road. The plot has a total area of 15,720 sq.m and falls within an agricultural zone.

It benefits from a building density coefficient of 10 per cent and a coverage ratio of 10 per cent, allowing for the construction of a building with a maximum permitted height of 8.3 metres. The surrounding area is characterised by a rural and natural environment, offering excellent prospects for agricultural use or other permitted developments in accordance with the applicable planning zone regulations.

The property concerns a residential land plot located in the “Lourka” area, within the administrative boundaries of the community of Pano Pyrgos, in the Nicosia district. It is situated approximately 1.6 km south of the densely populated area of Kato Pyrgos and around 180 metres west of the main Kato Pyrgos – Pano Pyrgos road.

Limassol District

The property concerns a land plot located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Apesia, in the Limassol district. It is situated approximately 100 metres north of the Garyllis River, 2.3 km south of the community centre, and around 250 metres north of the Paramytha – Gerasa road. The plot has a total area of 11,706 sq.m and falls partly within the agricultural zone G3 (46 per cent) and partly within the protection zone Z3 (54 per cent). The G3 zone allows a building density and coverage ratio of 10 per cent, with permission for up to two storeys and a maximum height of 8.30 metres, while the Z3 zone permits 1 per cent building density and coverage, with a maximum of one storey and a height limit of 5 metres.

The property concerns a field located within the administrative area of the community of Pachna, in the Limassol district. It is situated approximately 2.1 km southwest of the densely populated area of the village and around 120 metres south of the main Anogyra – Pachna road, offering easy access and a peaceful natural environment. The property allows for the construction of up to two storeys with a maximum permitted height of 8.30 metres, making it suitable for agricultural or other permitted development in accordance with the planning provisions of the area.

The property concerns a field located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Silikou, in the Limassol district, approximately 1 km south of the densely populated area of the village and around 350 metres west of the administrative boundaries of the community of Agios Georgios. The property allows for the construction of up to two storeys with a maximum permitted height of 8.30 metres. The area is characterised by a natural and rural environment with mild development activity.

The property concerns a field located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Mathikoloni, Municipality of Amathounta, in the Limassol district. It is situated approximately 870 metres northeast of the newly developed residential area of Mathikoloni and around 1 km east of the main Mathikoloni – Apsiou road. The property allows for the construction of up to two storeys with a maximum permitted height of 8.30 metres. The property adjoins a registered public concrete road along its western boundary, part of which is unpaved, with a frontage of approximately 38 metres, offering good accessibility and development prospects within a peaceful natural environment.

Larnaca District

The property concerns a field located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Agioi Vavatsinias, in the Larnaca district, approximately 1,100 metres northeast of the original village center, in an area characterised by a natural and rural environment. The property allows for the construction of up to two storeys with a maximum permitted height of 8.30 metres, in accordance with the provisions of the applicable planning zone.

Paphos District

The property concerns a field located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Melandra, in the Paphos district, approximately 1,000 metres east of the centre of Melandra community and around 900 metres southeast of the centre of Lysos, in an area characterised by a natural and rural environment.

Famagusta District

The property concerns a field located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Avgorou, in the Famagusta district, approximately 80 metres east of the Avgorou – Acheritou – Achna connecting road and around 1,600 metres north of the community centre, in an area characterised by a rural setting and limited development activity. The field falls within the Agricultural Zone Ga5, has a total area of 1,593 sq.m, and is subject to a building density coefficient and coverage coefficient of 15 per cent. Permission is granted for the construction of up to two storeys with a maximum permitted height of 7 metres.

To participate as a bidder on www.eauction-cy.com, you need to sign up for the system. More information is available here.

View all available plots included in the auctions taking place over June 2-26, 2026 here