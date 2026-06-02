Akel’s politburo decided on Tuesday to refer discussions on the election of the next House president to the party’s central committee, which is due to meet on Wednesday.

The politburo said it had been briefed on the actions and contacts undertaken by the party’s secretariat regarding the House presidency and approved the handling of the matter so far.

It said the central committee would determine the framework for further consultations and handling of the issue ahead of a final decision.

The party did not announce whether it would support a candidacy by Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou, nor did it divulge whether it would potentially back Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos’ bid.

Following the parliamentary election no singular party holds an outright majority.

The politburo also carried out an initial assessment of the election result.

According to the party, the assessment was that their electoral performance proved “a significant success”.

Addressing the meeting, Stefanou referred to the increase recorded by Akel in both votes as well as vote share and expressed satisfaction with the party’s performance among young voters aged 18 to 24.

The vote for the next House president will be held on Thursday after MPs of the new House were officially named on May 25.