The protection of culture and heritage is a key priority for Cyprus, Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said on Tuesday during an informal meeting of EU culture ministers in Nicosia.

Opening the meeting, she said as EU Council President, Cyprus is prioritising culture amid rapid technological and geopolitical changes.

She emphasised the importance of discussions on preserving culture as a “living expression of human creativity” and safeguarding cultural heritage from growing threats.

Kassianidou highlighted that cultural creation is vital for enhancing European democracy and diversity, with cultural rights remaining a priority for the Cyprus Presidency.

She highlighted growing challenges from technology, especially AI, saying cultural production must stay grounded in human values.

She called for transparency in AI training data and greater public participation in shaping Europe’s digital future, referencing EU rules like the AI Act and Digital Services Act, and the planned Cultural Compass for Europe to guide AI in cultural sectors.

A major focus is the protection of cultural heritage and the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural goods.

She described heritage as central to identity and memory, warning that conflict-driven looting in places like Cyprus, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine fuels criminal networks and damages cultures.

She urged stronger due diligence, better cooperation between authorities, and improved tools to trace artefacts.

Kassianidou highlighted that recent efforts under the Agora EU programme led to a partial agreement in Brussels last month, which she described as a positive outcome.

She also referred to progress on a political declaration on culture at EU level, with a provisional agreement reached in Strasbourg on May 18 titled Europe for Culture – Culture for Europe.

The declaration is expected to be signed in June by the Presidents of the European Commission and European Parliament, along with the President of Cyprus.