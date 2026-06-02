US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that talks between Washington and Tehran remain ongoing, dismissing reports that negotiations had been suspended amid regional tensions and Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump insisted that contacts between the two sides had continued uninterrupted despite speculation that Iran had halted dialogue with the United States.

“The false information that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States stopped talking a few days ago is false and incorrect,” Trump wrote.

He added that discussions had continued daily in recent days.

“Our discussions continued uninterruptedly four days ago, three days, two days, one day and today,” he said.

Trump did not provide further details regarding the format of the talks or the issues currently under discussion.

However, his comments appeared aimed at countering reports suggesting that diplomatic engagement between the two countries had been disrupted by developments elsewhere in the region.

The US president also acknowledged uncertainty over the eventual outcome of the negotiations.

“Where this will lead, we don’t know,” he wrote.

The remarks come as Washington and Tehran continue efforts to manage escalating tensions linked to the wider conflict in the Middle East.

Diplomatic contacts between the two countries have remained the focus of international attention amid concerns over regional stability and the possibility of further escalation.