Italian police have arrested two Pakistani nationals in connection with the deaths of four Pakistani farm workers whose bodies were discovered inside a burnt-out minivan in southern Italy.

The vehicle was found at a petrol station near the village of Amendolara in the Calabria region, an agricultural area that employs large numbers of migrant labourers.

Investigators are treating the case as murder following evidence gathered from security cameras at the scene.

According to reports, CCTV footage showed two individuals blocking the van’s doors from the outside before throwing a liquid into the vehicle.

The footage allegedly captured a fire breaking out moments later and the suspects fleeing the area.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered the bodies of four men inside the vehicle.

Local police chief Antonio Borelli said investigators had already reached a clear conclusion regarding the nature of the incident.

“This is definitely murder, we just have to work out the details,” Borelli was quoted as saying.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victims or released further information regarding the suspects.

The incident has drawn attention to tensions within parts of Calabria’s migrant labour community. According to Corriere della Sera, at least 14 cases of arson involving cars and minivans used by Pakistani migrants have been recorded in the area in recent months.

The newspaper reported that disputes linked to access to agricultural work, residency documentation and accommodation have contributed to tensions among migrant groups employed in the region’s farming sector.

Calabria, one of Italy’s poorest regions, relies heavily on seasonal and migrant labour for agricultural production.

Rights groups have previously raised concerns over working conditions, exploitation and competition for employment among vulnerable migrant communities.

Italian authorities have launched a full investigation into the killings, with forensic examinations and witness interviews expected to form part of the inquiry as detectives seek to establish the motive behind the attack and whether others may have been involved.