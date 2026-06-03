A new initiative aimed at helping young people and educators in Cyprus understand and use artificial intelligence safely and responsibly is being implemented by Vernian RTI Ltd, with the practical support of Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta).

The project, titled ‘Artificial Intelligence eXplainable and Responsible trAining for Youth – AI-XRAY’, focuses on explainable and responsible artificial intelligence, with particular emphasis on ethical use, the elimination of bias and informed digital participation.

The initiative forms part of Cyta’s broader digital inclusion programme, ‘I Am Equal Here’, which seeks to strengthen equal access to knowledge, digital skills and the opportunities created by technology.

According to the announcement, the aim of AI-XRAY is to help cultivate a new generation able to use AI tools safely, critically and responsibly, while being fully aware of both the benefits and potential risks linked to the fast-growing technology.

As part of the project, Vernian RTI is working with GC School of Careers and Novum International, the other two partners in the AI-XRAY consortium, to develop specialised educational modules and an interactive learning platform.

Through these tools, students and teachers will be able to gain a better understanding of how artificial intelligence systems work, with a focus on explainability and responsible use.

At the same time, the project will collect feedback from both students and educators, allowing the consortium to adapt the material to their real needs and make the training more practical and relevant.

The initiative was presented on May 11 at the Cyta Head Office Amphitheatre in Nicosia, during an event showcasing three new initiatives aimed at enhancing digital inclusion.

The presentation was held to mark World Telecommunications Day, which this year was dedicated to the theme ‘Digital Lifelines: Strengthening Resilience in a Connected World’.

AI-XRAY is also part of Cyta’s wider effort to promote digital inclusion through ‘I Am Equal Here’, a programme focused on ensuring that technology and digital skills are accessible to all.

On behalf of the consortium, Vernian RTI thanked Cyta for its support of the initiative, as well as for its long-standing commitment to digital inclusion, responsible technology use and innovation in Cyprus.