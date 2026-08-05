Until now, most body care products have focused primarily on moisturising. However, the needs of modern women have evolved. A dull complexion, uneven skin tone, dark spots and loss of elasticity are everyday concerns, creating a need for more specialised solutions.

In response to these needs, Vaseline presents its new Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion range, an advanced body care range that combines powerful antioxidants with cutting-edge serum technology, delivering visible results and a radiant, healthy complexion.

The power of body serum

Unlike a conventional lotion, the new Vaseline Gluta-Hya range features a serum-based formula that is instantly absorbed without leaving a greasy residue, whilst delivering targeted action for smoother, brighter and more even-toned skin.

Its advanced formula is 10 times more potent than vitamin C, whilst also containing hyaluronic acid, which helps to retain the skin’s moisture, providing deep hydration and giving the skin a plumper, smoother appearance.

Three specialised solutions for different skin needs

The new range includes three different Serum Lotions, designed to meet different skin needs:

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Dewy Radiance

Provides an instant glow and helps combat a dull complexion, revealing a brighter and healthier complexion.

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Flawless Tone

Helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and gives you a more even skin tone and a radiant complexion.

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Overnight Radiance

Ideal for intensive overnight care, helping the skin to renew itself and look more rested and radiant the next morning.

A new era in body care begins with Vaseline. Discover the new Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion range and give your skin the radiance it deserves.