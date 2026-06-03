A 45-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight in Nicosia for speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

Traffic police stopped the driver on Larnaca Avenue in Aglandjia at around 12.30am after recording his vehicle travelling at 104km/h in a 50km/h zone.

A breathalyser test showed a final reading of 78µ, well above the legal limit of 22.

The man was arrested and is due to appear before Nicosia district court on Wednesday.

Omorfita police are investigating.