The Limassol criminal court sentenced two 34-year-olds to five years in prison on Wednesday after finding them guilty of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Two other defendants, aged 29 and 50, received prison terms of 18 months and nine months respectively.

Police said the offences were committed between August 2022 and May 2023.

The case came to light following information received by the office for combating human trafficking, which identified a 24-year-old victim of sexual exploitation.

According to the court’s findings, the offences formed part of an organised trafficking network operating across both government-controlled areas and the north, with investigators identifying a syndicate involving around 200 members.

The court treated the organised nature of the operation as an aggravating factor when determining sentence.

The two women admitted charges including sexual exploitation of an adult, exploitation of a sex worker, money laundering and operating a brothel.

One of the women also admitted withholding personal documents, while the other admitted theft and common assault.

The younger male defendant admitted to participating in the sexual exploitation of the victim, while the older male defendant also admitted to exploiting a sex worker.

The court heard that one of the principal defendants arranged the victim’s travel to Cyprus, secured her passport and flight arrangements and provided instructions before her arrival.

Upon meeting the victim, she confiscated her passport and later arranged photographs and videos used to advertise sexual services online.

The court found that she acted as the victim’s ‘madame’, controlling her appointments, collecting payments and determining the victim’s share of earnings.

Evidence presented during the proceedings showed that the victim’s residency documents and mobile phone access were restricted and that threats were made against both the victim and her family abroad if she refused to comply.

The court further heard that the second woman supervised the victim for a period, posted online advertisements and took possession of personal belongings.

She was also found guilty of assaulting the victim.

In sentencing, the court said neither woman was considered the mastermind of the wider operation, though both played significant roles in exploiting the victim’s vulnerable position.

The court found that the younger male defendant assisted in creating and posting online advertisements for the victim’s sexual services and received proceeds from the activity.

The older male defendant acted as a driver, transporting the victim to locations and receiving a share of the proceeds.