The Pharmaceutical Services on Thursday warned patients not to stop taking their medication following a recall issued by pharmaceutical company Remedica earlier this week, cautioning that doing so could have serious consequences.

“Patients should under no circumstances discontinue their treatment on their own. They are urged to follow the instructions of their treating physician and, where necessary, proceed with a replacement treatment in accordance with the relevant medical instructions,” the service said.

It stressed that medicines containing the same active substance or appropriate alternative treatments had been identified for the vast majority of the recalled products, assuring patients that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure continuity of treatment.

“The issue concerns product stability parameters and does not concern a finding of toxicity or that the specific products are harmful to patients,” the service said.

It added that the recall was a precautionary measure carried out under the safety regulations governing the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

According to the Pharmaceutical Services, Remedica voluntarily recalled specific pharmaceutical products after stability studies identified results outside the specified limits.

“By its nature, such a recall cannot be predicted or scheduled in advance. In this case, immediately after the issue was raised, the required procedures were activated by the company and the competent authorities,” the service said.

Remedica issued a recall for several batches of nine pharmaceutical products on Monday, while stressing that there were no safety concerns for patients taking the affected medicines.

The affected medications include Carvidex, a prescription beta-blocker medication used to treat high blood pressure, heart-related chest pain (angina), and heart failure; and Clonotril, primarily used to treat seizure disorders (epilepsy) and panic or anxiety.

The recall saw doctors having to modify patients’ prescriptions, while at the same time patients described difficulties getting in touch with their physician or local pharmacies as they remain shut ahead of the upcoming holiday.