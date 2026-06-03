The Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) said it has saved over €530,000 through renewable energy investments since July 2024, showcasing solar energy’s role in cutting public sector costs.

In a statement released on Wednesday it said that renewable sources met 19.2 per cent of its energy needs during the reporting period, reducing electricity costs and supporting sustainability goals.

The authority attributed these results to its strategy of promoting sustainable development and improving energy efficiency.

“The organisation is achieving significant energy and economic efficiency through investments in photovoltaic systems,” it said.

Energy policy is central to its operations, aimed at lowering costs and enhancing sustainability across public infrastructure.

The authority operates photovoltaic systems with a total capacity of 855 kilowatts at various sites, including pumping stations and the Larnaca wastewater treatment plant, its largest electricity user.

The investment programme has already yielded financial benefits, generating 955,554 kilowatt-hours in 2025, saving €282,357.

In the first four months of 2026, production reached 335,572 kilowatt-hours, providing over €100,000 in savings.

Since its launch in July 2024 until April 2026, savings from renewable energy exceeded €530,000, with a notable focus on the Larnaca wastewater treatment plant, which has a 700-kilowatt photovoltaic system.

To enhance energy efficiency, the authority has contracted VPA Cypenergia Ltd to upgrade the system, increasing capacity to 1.4 megawatt-peak (MWp) and thus doubling solar output potential.

The €375,000 contract includes the supply, installation, and maintenance of an additional 700 kWp system.

Once completed, the upgraded system is expected to meet around 60 per cent of the facility’s energy needs, boosting energy independence and lowering costs.

The project also involves installing a SCADA system for energy monitoring, grid connection, licensing, and ten years of performance monitoring.

Total investment in photovoltaic projects, including the expansion, is €1.15 million, primarily funded by national and European programmes.

Of this, €1.09 million came from the recovery and resilience plan and the renewable energy sources fund, with only €60,100 from the organisation’s resources.

The EOA expects its photovoltaic systems to produce over 1.24 million kilowatt-hours annually by 2026, potentially saving about €383,000, not including any curtailments by the Electricity Authority of Cyprus.

The Larnaca EOA invests in modern energy management and renewable sources, reinforcing its commitment to being an environmentally responsible and innovative public organisation, while delivering long-term economic and environmental benefits for the district.