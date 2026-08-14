Music nights, outdoor cinema experiences, concerts with 12 saxophones, shadow theatre and summer song await this month in Paphos as the city’s cultural agenda fills up. A series of mostly free events is coming up in the last two weeks of August, spread around various locations.

Up next at Kimonos Garden Screenings is an August 14 screening which will present the film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Starting at 9pm, this 1968 film is also the final one in the summer cinema series of Kimonos Art Centre at Attikon Open Air Theatre.

A walking stand-up comedy performance in English and Greek arrives on August 16 as the Petreidio Foundation organises the Walking Microphone Show by Stantar Kkomety. The event invites audiences to follow the performance, which will begin from the Paphos Medieval Castle at 8pm and walk towards the Municipal Baths.

Old, popular folk songs will sound at the square in front of Stoa 12 at the Municipal Market on August 17 as musicians take the floor to present an evening of Greek music. Entrance is free, and the live performance starts at 8pm.

© Constantinos Larkos

Οne more cinema night is planned for August 19 as the Petreidio Foundation screens the film All Roads Lead to Rome on a big screen at Venus Bleu Beach. The screening begins at 8.30pm, and this is a free event.

Then, on August 24, the Archaeological Museum of Paphos hosts the Saxophonic Festivity. An evening concert featuring 12 saxophones will serenade audiences as the museum opens its doors at 7pm and welcomes guests with free entry.

A day later, the Cyprus Film Archive will present a summer film screening at Attikon Open Air Theatre at 8.30pm (free entrance), before a shadow theatre performance takes place at Anavargou Square on August 27.

An exciting musical union concludes the month’s cultural events as soprano Mariza Anastasiade and Rumba Attack join forces to sing songs of love and the moon. Doikitiria Square will welcome musicians and audiences on August 29, enjoying a charming musical evening under the light of the full moon.

Cultural Events of Paphos Municipality

Outdoor film nights, music performances, shadow theatre and more. Throughout August. Several Paphos locations. www.pafos.org.cy