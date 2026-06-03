The project to remodel the “creative business neighbourhood” of Trikoupis street in Nicosia has now been inaugurated with the aim of revitalising the historic centre of Nicosia’s, but access to the area is hindered by works still going on at Oxi roundabout.

It was announced on Wednesday that the roundabout, at the top of Trikoupi street, will be closed on Thursday until December, along with carparks in the moat of the Venetian walls, with residents and shop owners expressing concern over the new wave of inconvenience.

The Trikoupi street project was funded through the Thalia 2021-2027 EU programme at a cost of €5.4 million and efforts are being made to wrap up works before the end of 2027.

Other parts of the city centre are similarly under renovation, including roads off central Makarios III avenue – a continuation of Limassol avenue that starts where the motorway ends, bringing incoming traffic through the city straight into the centre.

Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos

But presenting the new ‘creative business’ image of Trikoupi on Tuesday, Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos put a positive spin on roadworks, saying that Nicosia was entering a new era, greener, more sustainable and inclusive.

Trikoupi street, he said, connected the modern city with the walled town, and that works included upgrading the public area and infrastructure.

These works included new roads and pavements, underground public utility networks, smart city features, lighting, new public areas, trees and the restoration of 53 building facades – of which 16 were listed – to highlight the architectural heritage of the area.

Prountzos said the works were part of a broader plan to change the image of Nicosia, which included upgrading roads, parks, pavements and infrastructure.

The creative business neighbourhood aims at attracting new professionals, creators and businesses, and gradually promote the historical centre as a student and academic hub.

In a press release on Wednesday, the municipality informed the public that the restoration of the inner perimeter arch of the moat would be entering a new phase on Thursday and therefore the road from the Constanza bastion till the Oxi roundabout would be closed to traffic.

The carpark of Constanza bastion would also be closed until the completion of the works – estimated in mid-December – the municipality said.

Meanwhile, the exit of vehicles from Thermopyles street towards Oxi roundabout will also be closed until late July, as works there are still in progress.

Other roads to remain closed for works in the city centre are the eastern part of Constantine Paleologos avenue from the intersection with Makarios II square until the Constanza bastion carpark. These works include laying underground utilities and upgrading building facades.

While works are in progress, traffic will be diverted.

These works too are funded by Thalia 2021-2027.