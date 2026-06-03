Officials from the Limassol district local government organisation (EOA Limassol) are expected to visit Trozena within the coming days to determine whether the investor has complied with instructions to halt works in areas where irregularities were identified, EOA president Yiannis Tsouloftas said on Wednesday.

The inspection follows concerns surrounding a large-scale development in the environmentally sensitive Trozena settlement, which falls within the Natura 2000 protected network. Uriel Kertsz, the investor behind it told the Cyprus Mail that he discovered Trozena by accident and through curiosity, “I was driving down the small roads. I saw the place and fell in love.”

Tsouloftas said an inspection carried out by the organisation had revealed a number of works being undertaken without the required planning permits.

“On May 25, 2026, EOA sent a letter calling for the suspension of all works requiring a building permit,” he said.

He added that a deadline had been given for compliance and that officials would return to the area shortly afterwards to verify whether the instructions had been followed.

At the same time, and with the agreement of the Environment Department, the organisation has requested that the project’s architects submit a comprehensive master plan outlining the entire development.

“The aim is for the full development to be presented and examined by the two competent authorities as a whole for approval,” Tsouloftas said.

He added that, once the master plan is submitted and assessed, all individual applications related to the project will be examined on the basis of that overall framework.

This abandoned village has in recent weeks become the centre of a multifaceted debate touching on foreign investment, environmental protection, public access and national identity. The project under scrutiny is not just a minor renovation as planning documents show a substantial redevelopment: 64 rooms, 16 restored structures, with capacity for 132 visitors. There are plans for a winery, a large restaurant, wellness facilities, reception areas, glamping infrastructure, and vineyards: a holistic wellness retreat.