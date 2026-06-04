Weather conditions will remain mainly fine on Thursday, with sunshine dominating for most of the day before some cloud develops during the afternoon, according to the met office.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 31C in Nicosia, 28C in Limassol and Larnaca, 26C in Paphos and Kyrenia, and 23C in Troodos.

The forecast indicates that the largely sunny conditions experienced in recent days will continue into the weekend, although periods of cloud are expected to increase during the afternoons.

Meteorologists said there is a possibility of isolated showers developing over Troodos on the weekend.

Any rainfall is expected to be localised and limited mainly to the mountains during the warmer part of the day.

Elsewhere, conditions are forecast to remain predominantly dry with sunny intervals across the island.

Temperatures are expected to stay close to seasonal averages through Saturday, maintaining comfortable early summer conditions across inland districts and coastal towns.

A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Sunday, bringing marginally warmer conditions.