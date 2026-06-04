The health ministry is promoting a new bill to alter the nurses-to-patients ratio, which it hopes will deal with the staffing in state hospitals, by increasing the number of patients nurses have under their care at any given time.

Currently in the surgical, pathology, geriatrics and midwifery wards there is one nurse per five patients during the morning shift, one per six in the afternoon and one per eight overnight.

The bill suggests one nurse per six patients during the morning shift, one per seven in the afternoon and one per nine overnight.

In psychiatric wards, the ration is currently one nurse per six patients on all shifts and the health ministry is proposing one nurse per seven patients.

Furthermore, in the continuous peritoneal dialysis and haemodialisis (artificial kidney) wards, there is currently one nurse for every two machines in operation. The health ministry is now increasing the responsibility to three machines at a time.

The bill introduces a new clause by which the doctor could change the ratio depending on the severity of each case, within the framework set out in the legislation.

With the bill, the number of ward assistants is increased. Currently, a ward with up to six patients does not require an assistant, for seven to 15 patients one assistant and one more for every 15 additional patients.

The new bill provides for an assistant for up to six patients, two for seven to 15 patients, and two more for every 15 additional patients.

Phileleftheros sources said the amendments were included in a package of measures that would be announced by the health minister soon.

Once the new parliament is in session, the bill will be examined by the House health committee.