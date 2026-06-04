Authorities are coordinating final works on a road in Konia that has caused disruption to residents and motorists for the past five months, with plans advancing to reopen the route as a two-way road once outstanding interventions are completed.

A meeting was held on Thursday at Paphos city hall involving representatives of the Paphos municipality, civil engineering officials and the project’s contractor to agree the project’s next phase.

According to the municipality, participants coordinated the temporary one-week closure of the road, allowing crews to complete the remaining works needed before the route can be reopened.

Residents and drivers using the area have faced major delays and inconvenience since construction began around five months ago.

Municipal authorities said the priority is to complete the project as quickly as possible and restore normal traffic flow.

Officials said all relevant services and the contractor have already coordinated their plans to ensure the remaining works proceed without delays and that the road can be delivered safely and fully operational.